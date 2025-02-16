No. 3 Iowa 37, Northwestern 3: Wildcat Walloping

(Photo by © Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

On Sunday, the gauntlet let up for #3 Iowa wrestling and the Hawkeyes replaced drama with dominance in a 37-3 rout of Northwestern. Four of Iowa wrestling's previous five dual meets had been against top-10 ranked opponents, but Sunday's Big Ten finale was against an overmatched Northwestern squad that boasted just four ranked wrestlers. The Wildcats won the first match of the dual on Sunday, but it was all downhill after that. Iowa won the remaining nine matches in the dual meet, including a stretch of five straight bonus point wins that featured four technical falls. The Hawkeyes finished with six total bonus point wins and an easy 37-3 win, despite resting starters at a handful of weights. Iowa improves to 13-1 overall and 7-1 in Big Ten competition.

Northwestern's lone win of the dual meet was the first match of the day, as #9 Trevor Chumbley earned a 4-1 win in sudden victory over freshman Miguel Estrada. Chumbley and Estrada traded escapes but little in the way of credible attacks during regulation, but Chumbley got to Estrada's legs and finished in sudden victory to notch the victory. The Wildcats' lead in the dual was short-lived, though, as #2 Michael Caliendo unleashed a flurry of takedowns to earn a 19-4 technical fall win over #18 Maxx Mayfield early in the second period. Caliendo attacked at multiple levels and from a variety of angles and finished crisply again and again in his blowout win.

Nelson Brands spelled #11 Patrick Kennedy at 174 lbs, but the end result was familiar: a 21-5 technical fall over Aiden Vandenbush. Brands' tech fall was a little more methodical than Caliendo's -- he needed to wrestle into the third period to secure his bonus point win -- but the end result was the same. It was a positive return to the mat for Brands, who came back to Iowa for one final season after a controversial gambling suspension last year, but has found opportunities limited during an injury-hobbled season.

Perhaps no Iowa wrestler needed to put a series of takedowns on the scoreboard more than #8 Gabe Arnold, who had gone 2-2 in his last four matches and recorded just a single takedown over those four bouts. Arnold doubled that count by the end of the first period and added a third, plus some stalling points against Halverson to earn his major decision win. Questions remain about Arnold's ability to score against high-end opposition at 184 lbs, but hopefully Sunday's showing gives him a bit more confidence heading into the biggest matches of the season.

The tech fall train rolled on at 197 and 285, with #1 Stephen Buchanan (at 197) and #11 Ben Kueter (at 285) adding to Iowa's bonus point tally. Buchanan's tech fall came as little surprise -- he's scored bonus points in 78% of his wins this season (14 of 18 wins) and this was his seventh technical fall of the year. He mowed through #14 Evan Bates with a combination of takedowns and near fall points en route to a lopsided 18-2 win. Kueter's technical fall was more of a surprise, as he's notched bonus points in only 41% of his wins this year and only one of those six previous bonus point wins was a technical fall. Kueter showed plenty of scoring ability from neutral against Dirk Mosley, stringing together takedowns (and a few near fall points) to pick up the 20-4 technical fall victory. Like Arnold, the hope is that scoring takedowns in bunches here will boost Kueter's confidence heading into the hardest part of the season.

The bonus points slowed way down for Iowa in the final four bouts of the dual meet, as the only win by more than a regular decision was notched by Cullan Schriever, who had a major decision at 141 lbs. #26 Joey Cruz continued his recent good form with a workmanlike 6-1 decision win over Dedrick Navarro, while Jesse Ybarra replaced regular starter #3 Drake Ayala at 133 with a 7-3 decision win over Massey Odiotti. Schriever picked up Iowa's final bonus point win with a 9-0 major decision win over Luis Bazan before #3 Kyle Parco wrapped up the dual with a 9-2 win over #25 Sam Cartella. There's only so much to be gleaned from a rout over a very overmatchd opponent. Iowa wrestlers will need to beat much tougher opponents at the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments than what they faced on Sunday in order to achieve their individual and team goals next month. But the Hawkeyes also generally did on Sunday what they should do against overmatched opponents: dominate. That will have to suffice until the big events arrive in a few weeks.