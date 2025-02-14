Five Hawkeyes that Could Surprise with a Big Spring: Offense

Iowa had its fair share of departures at the end of the 2024 season. Between losses of players like Luke Lachey, Kaleb Johnson and others, the Hawkeyes will have quite a bit of production to replace come the 2025 season on the offensive side of the ball.

Though there are certainly names on the come up that should be expected to have a bump in playing time and contribution to the team's efforts -- Zach Orthwerth, Kamari Moulton, Terrell Washington and others -- Iowa seemingly always has a player or two rise through the ranks during spring ball that few expected.

Who could some of those players be this offseason? We'll breakdown five potential candidates that could break through by way of a strong spring season that kicks off in six weeks.