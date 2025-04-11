Brendan Sullivan Enters Transfer Portal

(Photo by AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh. Eleven months ago, Brendan Sullivan committed to Iowa out of the transfer portal from Northwestern. Today, Sullivan has re-entered the portal, seeking an opportunity for the 2025 season outside of Iowa City.

"I have loved every second I spent here. Thank you to the coaching and support staff, my teammates, and the fans. You all have made this an awesome experience," Sullivan said in a statement. "After continued prayer and conversation with my family, it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility. Thank you, Iowa," he added.

Sullivan arrived at Iowa in May of last year, having spent the previous three seasons with fellow Big Ten team Northwestern. He came to Iowa as both a depth piece and possible competition for incumbent starting quarterback Cade McNamara, who was then rehabbing a torn ACL. READ MORE: Three Thoughts on Brendan Sullivan's Commitment to Iowa Sullivan ended up playing in 10 games during the 2024 season, including three starts after McNamara suffered a concussion against Northwestern. In 2024, Sullivan completed 38 of 53 passes (71.7%) for 475 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions; he also added 150 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 47 touches. Even before he took over as a starter, Sullivan's mobility and scrambling acumen provided a valuable new dimension for the Iowa offense and he was regularly utilized in goal line sets. Iowa went 2-1 with Sullivan as a starter -- and the one loss was a game he was unable to finish against UCLA, a 20-17 loss --with the offense rolling up 350+ yards and 40+ points in each of the two wins with Sullivan under center. Sullivan left the UCLA game with an ankle injury and did not see further action until the Music City Bowl against Missouri, a 27-24 Iowa defeat.

At the time, Sullivan indicated his desire to remain in Iowa City and compete for playing time at QB. "Coach Lester has been super transparent," Sullivan said. "It's the name of the game these days. You've got to compete. If you're scared of competing, then you shouldn't be playing the game. So I'm here, staying, playing for Iowa, and I'm going to continue to compete to the best of my abilities." Indeed, he ended up with an even better ability to state his case during the spring practice session for continued playing time and consideration as Iowa's QB1 when Gronowski arrived at Iowa and immediately needed shoulder surgery. The recovery from that procedure has kept Gronowski out of action during spring practice; he's expected to return to full football activities on June 1. READ MORE: What Mark Gronowski Missing the Spring Means for the Hawkeyes In Gronowski's absence, Sullivan has received the lion's share of the QB1 reps during spring practice. Early reports were that he's looked good too, showing greater command of the offense and increased confidence in his first full offseason to work with offensive coordinator Tim Lester. Now it appears that he'll be heading elsewhere for a new team and a new opportunity.