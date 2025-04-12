Three Thoughts on Brendan Sullivan Entering the Transfer Portal

The transfer portal continues to churn and the latest movement for Iowa was at the quarterback position, where last year's prize arrival is this year's latest departure. On Friday, Brendan Sullivan went back into the transfer portal 11 months after he first arrived at Iowa.

Three Thoughts looks at how Sullivan's decision impacts a potential QB1 controversy at Iowa, Hank Brown's moment to shine, and the state of the QB depth chart heading into the 2025 season.