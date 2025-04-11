Transfer Portal Target Breakdown: Alvaro Folgueiras

This weekend, Iowa will host Robert Morris transfer forward Alvaro Folgueiras for an official visit, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. The native of Malaga, Spain spent the last two seasons in Pittsburgh with the Colonials.
In Transfer Portal Target Breakdown, we'll take a look back at his basketball experience to this point, evaluate what his potential fit would be with Iowa, get a glimpse at the other schools involved and more.
