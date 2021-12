After dropping their last three games, including two in conference play, the Iowa basketball team is focused on trying trying to get heal up and get ready to return to action on Saturday when they play Utah State in South Dakota.



On Tuesday, Iowa's Filip Rebraca, Connor McCaffery, and Jordan Bohannon met with the media to discuss the upcoming match-up, how they like playing at the gym in South Dakota, and how they can improve as a team when it comes to rebounding.