Hawkeyes focused on improvement

There was no real time off for most of the Iowa basketball players. Once they returned from a disappointing loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Filip Rebraca and Tony Perkins were back in the gym working on their games.



Rebraca discusses getting back to work and trying to continue to improve his game. He also talks about his meeting with Fran McCaffery and what they discussed that he needed to do better this coming season. Perkins also talks about getting back in the gym to work on his game and building on his late season success.

