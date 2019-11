North Florida shoots as many three point field goals as any team in the country, so the Iowa players knew they would have to put a special focus on defending the line. They limited the Osprey to 12 three points and dominated the glass on their way to a convincing 15 point win. Following the victory, Luka Garza, Joe Toussaint, and Joe Wieskamp discussed their performance and the team playing well coming out of the gate in the second half.