After a fast start which saw Iowa build a double digit lead, the Hawkeyes had an answer to every run from the Cyclones...and then some. Iowa ended up dominating the Cyclones, 84-68 in Hilton Coliseum to end their long losing streak in Ames. Following the win C.J. Fredrick, Joe Wieskamp, and Ryan Kriener discussed the significance of the win and the how they have been able to show so much toughness so far this season.