Hawkeyes headed to Big Ten Championship Game

The Iowa Hawkeyes are headed to the Big Ten Championship Game.

After Minnesota's win over Wisconsin and Michigan's win over Ohio State, it will be Iowa and Michigan facing off for the Big Ten title next Saturday.

With a 7-2 conference record, Iowa finishes alone at the top of the Big Ten West ahead of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Purdue, each of whom went 6-3 in conference play this season.

In the Big Ten East, Michigan and Ohio State both finished 8-1 with the Wolverines earning the tiebreaker by virtue of their 42-27 win over the Buckeyes today.

The Big Ten Championship Game between Iowa and Michigan will kick off at 7 PM CT at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis next Saturday and be televised by FOX.

The Hawkeyes will be designated the home team in the game and will be wearing their black jerseys and using the Colts' locker room and sideline.

