The Hawkeyes continue their prep work for the first round match-up in the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis with Grand Canyon. On Thursday, Iowa was able to venture out of their hotel for a second straight day. This time it was a bus trip to the venue where they playing in, the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.



Thanks to the University of Iowa for providing a video look at the Hawkeyes at practice and some comments from the players and Fran McCaffery.