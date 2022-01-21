Hawkeyes hold off Buckeyes

The University of Iowa wrestling team defeated No. 6 Ohio State, 21-12, on Friday night at the Covelli Center.

The Hawkeyes won six-of-10 matches and got bonus-point wins from Austin DeSanto at 133 pounds and Tony Cassioppi at 285.

DeSanto earned a 19-4 technical fall in his return to the lineup. He scored two takedowns in the first period and added six nearfall points to build a 10-1 lead heading into the second. He escaped to start the second and terminated the match at the four minute, 21 second mark following his fourth takedown o the period.

Cassioppi closed the dual with a 13-4 major decision. He led 3-2 after the first, 6-2 after the second, and finished the scoring with his fourth takedown of the match and a pair of nearfall points.

The Hawkeyes won by decision at 141, 157, 174 and 197 pounds. Jaydin Eierman used a takedown and a point for riding time to get a 4-0 shutout at 141. Kaleby Young used the same formula for a 4-0 win at 157. Michael Kemerer scored a takedown in both the first and second periods to win a top 10 matchup at 174, and Jacob Warner used more than two minutes of riding time to earn a 6-5 decision at 197.

Ohio State won four matches by a combined six points. The Buckeyes won in sudden victory at 125 and 184, scored a reversal in short time to win 3-2 at 149, and scored a takedown in the closing seconds to win 3-2 at 165.

UP NEXT The No. 2 Hawkeyes host top-ranked Penn State on Friday, Jan. 28 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena beginning at 8 p.m. (CT). The dual is televised live on BTN.

NOTABLES • Iowa has won 29 straight duals.



• Iowa has won 28 straight conference duals, its longest streak since winning 39 straight from 2007-12.



• DeSanto registered his team-leading eighth technical fall of the season.

• Eierman improved to 12-0 this season and 8-0 in his career in Big Ten duals

. • Kemerer improved to 24-8 all-time against wrestlers ranked in the top 10.



• Warner improved to 32-13 in his career against ranked opponents.

#2 IOWA 21, #6 OHIO STATE 12



125 #18 Malik Heinselman (OSU) dec. #10 Drake Ayala (IA), 7-5; 0-3



133 #3 Austin DeSanto (IA) tech. fall Dylan Kuntz (OSU), 19-4; 5-3



141 #2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) dec. #23 Dylan D’Emilio (OSU), 4-0; 8-3



149 #2 Sammy Sasso (OSU) dec. #10 Max Murin (IA), 3-2; 8-6



157 #12 Kaleb Young (IA) dec. Jashon Hubbard (OSU), 4-0; 11-6



165 #7 Carson Kharchla (OSU) dec. #1 Alex Marinelli (IA), 3-2; 11-9



174 #2 Michael Kemerer (IA) dec. #7 Ethan Smith (OSU), 6-3; 14-9



184 #7 Kaleb Romero (OSU) dec. #18 Abe Assad dec. (IA), 3-1; 14-12



197 #4 Jacob Warner (IA) dec. #20 Gavin Hoffman (OSU), 6-5; 17-12



285 #5 Tony Cassioppi (IA) major dec. #12 Tate Orndorff (OSU), 13-4; 21-12

Records: Iowa (11-0, 5-0), Ohio State (5-2, 1-2)