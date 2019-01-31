The Iowa Hawkeyes have offered Florida defensive end Taajhir McCall and will be hosting him for an official visit this weekend. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound McCall, who attends Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, scheduled the trip after meeting with the Iowa coaching staff.

“Iowa offered him earlier this week,” said Pine Forest assistant coach Ryan Vandervort. “They like his size and frame. He can put on some weight be a really good player.”

Iowa coaches Phil Parker, Kelvin Bell, and Derrick Foster have been down to visit McCall this month, and like what they see in his potential on the field and character off the field as well.

“TJ is a great player that has been overlooked because he didn’t play his junior year (wrist surgery),” Vandervort said. “He’s 6-4, 225 lbs. and had 13 or 14 sacks this year.”

“He has visited Army and Navy so far,” said Vandervort. “Great academic kid.”

Currently, McCall holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Army, Navy, South Alabama, Tennessee-Chattanooga, and Alabama A&M.

See highlights from his senior year at Pine Forest in the video below.