Hawkeyes impress four-star RB Jaziun Patterson

After landing a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes last week, four-star running back Jaziun Patterson was able to make his first visit to Iowa on Sunday. For the 5-foot-10, 182-pound Florida native, the trip left him impressed by what the Hawkeyes have to offer.

"I got the chance to tour the campus, see the football stadium and the dorms, and take some pictures in the uniform," said Patterson. "Then I got to have a sit down with Coach Ferentz in his office and talk about life."

"I feel like all the coaches I talked to are genuinely interested in me as a person and as an athlete," Patterson said.

During the visit, Patterson had a chance to go over film with running backs coach Ladell Betts and feels the Iowa offense could be a good fit for his skill set.

"You have to have vision and patience when running," said Patterson. "It's not all about speed. The steps I take out of the backfield set up the key blocks in order for the linemen to be successful. Also being versatile can take me a long way."

A four-star prospect, Patterson has picked up a total of 30 scholarship offers during the recruiting process and recently named a top 10 of Iowa, Florida State, South Carolina, Penn State, Auburn, Indiana, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Ole Miss, and Florida. Now it appears that Iowa has risen to the very top of that list.

"I feel like Iowa is collectively a great place from the people to the campus to the atmosphere," Patterson said. "They're the top team right now."

Currently, Patterson is planning to make a summer decision.