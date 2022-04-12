Hawkeyes in the minor leagues

With the minor league baseball season just underway, it is time to take a look at some former Iowa players in the league. 14 Hawkeyes have a home in the farm system of an MLB team, while four find themselves just a phone call away from getting called up the show. OF Robert Neustrom – AAA Norfolk Tides – Baltimore Orioles Robert Neustrom was selected in the 5th round back in 2018 and has worked his way up to AAA and is very close to getting called up to the Orioles. Last season for Bowie and Norfolk, Neustrom batted .258 with a .344 on-base percentage, while racking up 16 HRs, 31 doubles and 83 RBIs. He was invited to spring training this year, but is playing with AAA Norfolk to begin the season. My prediction is that this former Hawkeye will find himself in an Oriole uniform at some point this season. Check out some early highlights from Neustrom with Norfolk…



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ST0JFUlQgTkVVU1RST00gV0FMSy1PRkYhISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0R3M0o2Z25qRWwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EdzNKNmdu akVsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRoZSBWZXJnZS0gQW4gT3Jpb2xlcyBNaUxC IFBvZGNhc3QgKEBCU0xPblRoZVZlcmdlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JTTE9uVGhlVmVyZ2Uvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTE4NzI0NzExNzUy NDE3MzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgNywgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb2JlcnQgTmV1c3Ryb20mIzM5O3Mgc3dpbmcgbWFrZXMgbWUgZmVl bCBzb21lIHR5cGUgb2Ygd2F5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vakVI aXFKdVJ4ayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pFSGlxSnVSeGs8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgVGhlIFZlcmdlLSBBbiBPcmlvbGVzIE1pTEIgUG9kY2FzdCAoQEJT TE9uVGhlVmVyZ2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQlNM T25UaGVWZXJnZS9zdGF0dXMvMTUxMjU4NzQyMDMyMzIyOTY5OT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

P Nick Allgeyer – AAA Buffalo Bison – Toronto Blue Jays Allgeyer was drafted in the 12th round of the draft back in 2018 and made his MLB debut last season for the Toronto Blue Jays on July 2nd against Tampa Bay. In Buffalo last season, Allgeyer was 5-5 with a 5.34 ERA in 22 appearances. This season, Nick got the ball for opening day in Buffalo and has posted a 0.82 ERA over two starts, including 13 strikeouts to two walks. Don’t be surprised if Allgeyer gets called up to Toronto if an injury happens or if the Blue Jays need a starter to eat up innings in a doubleheader.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OaWNrIEFsbGdleWVyIGhhcyBiZWVuIG5hbWVkIG91ciAyMDIyIE9w ZW5pbmcgRGF5IHN0YXJ0ZXIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NRZTdO dXpPbU8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TUWU3TnV6T21PPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEJ1ZmZhbG8gQmlzb25z8J+mrCAoQEJ1ZmZhbG9CaXNvbnMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnVmZmFsb0Jpc29ucy9zdGF0dXMv MTUxMTAyNzM5MTk3OTczNzA4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJp bCA0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

SS Mason McCoy – AAA Tacoma Rainiers – Seattle Mariners Mason McCoy was drafted in the 6th round by Baltimore back in 2017 and spent the last couple years playing alongside Robert Neustrom in Norfolk. Last season, Mason batted .221 with a .288 on-base percentage, including 9 HRs, 43 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. McCoy was recently traded to Seattle for cash considerations and is playing for the AAA Tacoma Rainiers. He looks to be settling in nicely, as he helped turn this double play in his first game.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJpbmVycyBUcmlwbGUtQSBuZWFybHkgdHVybmVkIGEgcmVhbGx5 IGNvb2wgZG91YmxlIHBsYXkgPGJyPjxicj4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2JUQ1o2Q2dwWWIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iVENaNkNncFliPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZhcm0gVG8gRmFtZSAoQEZhcm1Ub0ZhbWVfKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Zhcm1Ub0ZhbWVfL3N0YXR1cy8x NTEzMzIzNjA1NTEzNDUzNTczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmls IDExLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

P Matt Dermody – AAA Iowa Cubs – Chicago Cubs Dermody was selected in the 28th round of the 2013 draft by Toronto, but has found his way back to the Midwest for the Chicago Cubs organization. Matt has appeared in 29 MLB games, with a 2-0 record and 5.13 ERA, but will start the season with AAA Iowa. Dermody did not play last season, as the Cubs released him in January, but elected to resign him in February of this year. In his first appearance this season, he went 3.2 scoreless innings and only allowed two hits. C Tyler Cropley – AA Northwest Arkansas Naturals – Kansas City Royals Cropley was selected in the 8th round back in 2018 by the Washington Nationals, but now finds himself in the Royals organization. He helped AA Northwest Arkansas win the Double-A Central League Title. Cropley struggled last season batting just .194 over 26 games last season, but posted a .325 on-base percentage. Tyler is back with the Naturals this season.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXliZSwganVzdCBtYXliZeKApiB5b3Ugc2hvdWxkbuKAmXQgcnVu IG9uIFR5bGVyIENyb3BsZXkg8J+ZhfCfj7vigI3imYLvuI88YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5bGVyQ3JvcGxleT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHlsZXJDcm9wbGV5PC9hPiBzZW5kcyB1cyB0byB0aGUgNnRo ITxicj48YnI+4pa8NSB8IFR1bHNhIDkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05XQU5hdHVyYWxzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTldBTmF0dXJhbHM8L2E+IDcgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2RRdzk2dWthVm4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kUXc5 NnVrYVZuPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5XIEFya2Fuc2FzIE5hdHVyYWxzIChA bndhbmF0dXJhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbndh bmF0dXJhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0MTc2NzEzODQ1NzUxMzk4NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

P C.J. Eldred – AA Northwest Arkansas Naturals – Kansas City Royals C.J. Eldred was signed by the Royals as an undrafted free agent back in 2017 and has worked his way as high as AA Northwest Arkansas. Last season, Eldred played for four teams, with his best stretch coming with the Naturals to end the year. He appeared in four games and posted a 4.35 ERA over 10.1 innings, including 12 strikeouts to just four walks.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DSiBFTERSRUQgSVMgQUJTT0xVVEUgTkFJTFMg8J+YpPCfmKTwn5ik 8J+YpDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2plbGRyZWQyMT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2plbGRyZWQyMTwvYT7igJlzIERvdWJs ZS1BIGRlYnV0IGZlYXR1cmVzIDPvuI/ig6MgIHNjb3JlbGVzcyBpbm5pbmdz IGFuZCA277iP4oOjIHN0cmlrZW91dHMhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by93QjBuS0NFRnhjIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd0IwbktDRUZ4YzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOVyBBcmthbnNhcyBOYXR1cmFscyAoQG53YW5hdHVyYWxz KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL253YW5hdHVyYWxzL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDMzOTk3MDc1NTI4NzA0MDAyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciA0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

P Nick Gallagher – AA Akron Rubberducks – Cleveland Guardians Gallagher was selected in the 16th round back in 2017 by the Cleveland Indians. The Indians are now the Guardians, but Gallagher is still with the organization. Last season with High A Lake County he posted a 4.61 ERA over 36 appearances and 54.2 innings of work. Gallagher racked up 70 strikeouts to 28 walks and held opponents to a .216 batting average. The Guardians promoted Nick to AA Akron this season, where he has appeared in one game, tossing a shutout inning with a strikeout. P Cole McDonald – High A Asheville Tourists – Houston Astros McDonald was drafted in the 15th round by the Houston Astros back in 2019 and is currently with High A Asheville. Last season, Cole appeared in just four games, but was good. He struck out 19 and walked six over 9.2 innings and posted a 1.86 ERA. In his first appearance of this season for Asheville, Cole threw 2.0 scoreless innings, including four strikeouts and no walks. P Brady Schanuel – High A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers – Milwaukee Brewers Schanuel was drafted back in 2018 by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 27th round and has spent his time in the lower levels of their farm system. Last season, Brady was 6-0 with a 5.37 ERA over 37 appearances with High A Wisconsin. He struck out 76 and walked 40 over 57.0 innings of work. This year Brady is once again with Wisconsin, and he threw 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his first outing. P Grant Judkins – A Stockton Ports – Oakland A’s Grant Judkins went undrafted back in 2020, but was signed by the Oakland A’s. Last season, dealt with a couple of short stints on the injured list, but started 11 games for the Stockton Ports. Judkins posted a 6.29 ERA, including 63 strikeouts to 40 walks over 48.2 innings, but he was dinged for 55 hits and 11 home runs. Judkins is back with A Stockton this season and recently made his first start of the season, allowing three runs in 4.2 innings of work. P Trenton Wallace – A Dunedin Blue Jays – Toronto Blue Jays Trenton Wallace was drafted in the 11th round of the draft last season by the Blue Jays and saw some time with A Dunedin before the season wrapped up. Wallace appeared in five games and actually pitched very well after a rough first outing. In has last four games pitched, Trenton struck out nine and walked five over 7.0 innings, while not surrendering a run. This season Wallace is back with the Dunedin Blue Jays, but is currently on the 7-day injured list. OF Ben Norman – ACL White Sox – Chicago White Sox Ben Norman went undrafted last season and spent the season playing with the Great Falls Voyagers in the independent Pioneer League. Norman had an excellent year batting .356 with a .418 on-base percentage, including 58 hits, 13 HRs and 59 RBIs. His performance caught the eye of the Chicago White Sox who signed him to a minor league deal. Ben will compete with the Sox in the Arizona Complex League this season. P Jack Dreyer – Los Angeles Dodgers and P Drew Irvine – Pittsburgh Pirates Jack Dreyer was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, but he is still working back to full strength from Tommy John surgery. Unfortunately, there has been no news on how Dreyer has been doing. Drew Irvine was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates last season in the 19th round, but there is no news of where he is playing this season in the Pirates organization. CF Joel Booker – Released by the Chicago White Sox Unfortunately, Joel Booker was released by the White Sox prior to the season beginning. Booker got as high as AAA Charlotte in both 2019 and 2021, but a packed White Sox outfield never let the former Hawkeye reach any higher. Joel was selected in the 22nd round back in 2016 and played five seasons in the Sox farm system with five different teams. Booker racked up a career .269 batting average, .336 on-base percentage, 468 hits, 23 HRs and 124 stolen bases, including arguably his best moment when he walked off a game in Winston-Salem with a steal of home plate.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb2VsIEJvb2tlciBvZiB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9XU0Rhc2hCYXNlYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A V1NEYXNoQmFzZWJhbGw8L2E+IHN0ZWFscyBob21lIGluIEVBU0lMWSB0aGUg d2Fsay1vZmYgb2YgdGhlIGRheS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL25u RzVLWHRwa3IiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ubkc1S1h0cGtyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZzA0VkNmVjBoRiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2cw NFZDZlYwaEY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ3V0NCAoQEN1dDQpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3V0NC9zdGF0dXMvOTg0NjU3NzMyODc4 OTA1MzQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDEzLCAyMDE4PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=