Hawkeyes in the minor leagues
With the minor league baseball season just underway, it is time to take a look at some former Iowa players in the league. 14 Hawkeyes have a home in the farm system of an MLB team, while four find themselves just a phone call away from getting called up the show.
OF Robert Neustrom – AAA Norfolk Tides – Baltimore Orioles
Robert Neustrom was selected in the 5th round back in 2018 and has worked his way up to AAA and is very close to getting called up to the Orioles. Last season for Bowie and Norfolk, Neustrom batted .258 with a .344 on-base percentage, while racking up 16 HRs, 31 doubles and 83 RBIs.
He was invited to spring training this year, but is playing with AAA Norfolk to begin the season. My prediction is that this former Hawkeye will find himself in an Oriole uniform at some point this season. Check out some early highlights from Neustrom with Norfolk…
P Nick Allgeyer – AAA Buffalo Bison – Toronto Blue Jays
Allgeyer was drafted in the 12th round of the draft back in 2018 and made his MLB debut last season for the Toronto Blue Jays on July 2nd against Tampa Bay. In Buffalo last season, Allgeyer was 5-5 with a 5.34 ERA in 22 appearances.
This season, Nick got the ball for opening day in Buffalo and has posted a 0.82 ERA over two starts, including 13 strikeouts to two walks. Don’t be surprised if Allgeyer gets called up to Toronto if an injury happens or if the Blue Jays need a starter to eat up innings in a doubleheader.
SS Mason McCoy – AAA Tacoma Rainiers – Seattle Mariners
Mason McCoy was drafted in the 6th round by Baltimore back in 2017 and spent the last couple years playing alongside Robert Neustrom in Norfolk. Last season, Mason batted .221 with a .288 on-base percentage, including 9 HRs, 43 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
McCoy was recently traded to Seattle for cash considerations and is playing for the AAA Tacoma Rainiers. He looks to be settling in nicely, as he helped turn this double play in his first game.
P Matt Dermody – AAA Iowa Cubs – Chicago Cubs
Dermody was selected in the 28th round of the 2013 draft by Toronto, but has found his way back to the Midwest for the Chicago Cubs organization. Matt has appeared in 29 MLB games, with a 2-0 record and 5.13 ERA, but will start the season with AAA Iowa.
Dermody did not play last season, as the Cubs released him in January, but elected to resign him in February of this year. In his first appearance this season, he went 3.2 scoreless innings and only allowed two hits.
C Tyler Cropley – AA Northwest Arkansas Naturals – Kansas City Royals
Cropley was selected in the 8th round back in 2018 by the Washington Nationals, but now finds himself in the Royals organization. He helped AA Northwest Arkansas win the Double-A Central League Title.
Cropley struggled last season batting just .194 over 26 games last season, but posted a .325 on-base percentage. Tyler is back with the Naturals this season.
P C.J. Eldred – AA Northwest Arkansas Naturals – Kansas City Royals
C.J. Eldred was signed by the Royals as an undrafted free agent back in 2017 and has worked his way as high as AA Northwest Arkansas. Last season, Eldred played for four teams, with his best stretch coming with the Naturals to end the year.
He appeared in four games and posted a 4.35 ERA over 10.1 innings, including 12 strikeouts to just four walks.
P Nick Gallagher – AA Akron Rubberducks – Cleveland Guardians
Gallagher was selected in the 16th round back in 2017 by the Cleveland Indians. The Indians are now the Guardians, but Gallagher is still with the organization. Last season with High A Lake County he posted a 4.61 ERA over 36 appearances and 54.2 innings of work. Gallagher racked up 70 strikeouts to 28 walks and held opponents to a .216 batting average.
The Guardians promoted Nick to AA Akron this season, where he has appeared in one game, tossing a shutout inning with a strikeout.
P Cole McDonald – High A Asheville Tourists – Houston Astros
McDonald was drafted in the 15th round by the Houston Astros back in 2019 and is currently with High A Asheville. Last season, Cole appeared in just four games, but was good. He struck out 19 and walked six over 9.2 innings and posted a 1.86 ERA.
In his first appearance of this season for Asheville, Cole threw 2.0 scoreless innings, including four strikeouts and no walks.
P Brady Schanuel – High A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers – Milwaukee Brewers
Schanuel was drafted back in 2018 by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 27th round and has spent his time in the lower levels of their farm system. Last season, Brady was 6-0 with a 5.37 ERA over 37 appearances with High A Wisconsin. He struck out 76 and walked 40 over 57.0 innings of work.
This year Brady is once again with Wisconsin, and he threw 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his first outing.
P Grant Judkins – A Stockton Ports – Oakland A’s
Grant Judkins went undrafted back in 2020, but was signed by the Oakland A’s. Last season, dealt with a couple of short stints on the injured list, but started 11 games for the Stockton Ports. Judkins posted a 6.29 ERA, including 63 strikeouts to 40 walks over 48.2 innings, but he was dinged for 55 hits and 11 home runs.
Judkins is back with A Stockton this season and recently made his first start of the season, allowing three runs in 4.2 innings of work.
P Trenton Wallace – A Dunedin Blue Jays – Toronto Blue Jays
Trenton Wallace was drafted in the 11th round of the draft last season by the Blue Jays and saw some time with A Dunedin before the season wrapped up. Wallace appeared in five games and actually pitched very well after a rough first outing. In has last four games pitched, Trenton struck out nine and walked five over 7.0 innings, while not surrendering a run.
This season Wallace is back with the Dunedin Blue Jays, but is currently on the 7-day injured list.
OF Ben Norman – ACL White Sox – Chicago White Sox
Ben Norman went undrafted last season and spent the season playing with the Great Falls Voyagers in the independent Pioneer League. Norman had an excellent year batting .356 with a .418 on-base percentage, including 58 hits, 13 HRs and 59 RBIs. His performance caught the eye of the Chicago White Sox who signed him to a minor league deal. Ben will compete with the Sox in the Arizona Complex League this season.
P Jack Dreyer – Los Angeles Dodgers and P Drew Irvine – Pittsburgh Pirates
Jack Dreyer was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, but he is still working back to full strength from Tommy John surgery. Unfortunately, there has been no news on how Dreyer has been doing.
Drew Irvine was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates last season in the 19th round, but there is no news of where he is playing this season in the Pirates organization.
CF Joel Booker – Released by the Chicago White Sox
Unfortunately, Joel Booker was released by the White Sox prior to the season beginning. Booker got as high as AAA Charlotte in both 2019 and 2021, but a packed White Sox outfield never let the former Hawkeye reach any higher.
Joel was selected in the 22nd round back in 2016 and played five seasons in the Sox farm system with five different teams. Booker racked up a career .269 batting average, .336 on-base percentage, 468 hits, 23 HRs and 124 stolen bases, including arguably his best moment when he walked off a game in Winston-Salem with a steal of home plate.
P Zach Daniels – Retired – Atlanta Braves
Zach Daniels was drafted in the 19th round by the Atlanta Braves back in 2018, but has decided to retire prior to this season. Daniels had pretty good numbers of three seasons, including a 10-7 record, 3.03 ERA, 104 strikeouts and a 1.31 WHIP over 107.0 innings. He would have been set to play with the High A Rome Braves this season.