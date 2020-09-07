HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes in the NFL

While the Iowa football team won’t be playing at Kinnick Stadium this fall, there are plenty of former Hawkeyes still making a living playing in the National Football League.

This weekend NFL teams had to make their cuts down to the 53 man roster. That left several Hawkeyes on the outside looking in when it comes to being on the active roster, but the good news is that 29 former Iowa players made the cut. There are also three more Iowa players who were placed on practice squads this year.

Here’s our rundown of the former Iowa players who made the active roster and practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers

QB: C.J. Beathard

TE: George Kittle

The biggest news of the off-season for any Iowa player was Kittle signing a record setting contract extension. The former fifth round pick has become one of, if not the best tight end in the NFL with back to back 1,000 yard receiving seasons. His extension was for 5 years and $75 million with $40 million of the contract guaranteed.

Beathard is still battling for the backup spot on the depth chart behind Jimmy Garoppolo. Ross Reynolds was one of the cuts from the 49ers roster. He was injured in camp and they decided to move on rather than place him on the injured list or give him a spot on a practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

OL: Tristan Wirfs

DL: Anthony Nelson

Let’s check in on one of the notable Iowa rookies. Wirfs was a first round pick and in his first year in the NFL, he gets to protect future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. So far so good for Wirfs, who is penciled in as the starting right tackle for Tampa Bay.

Nelson is in his second full season in Tampa and is now getting looks as the top reserve at outside linebacker, which in their 3-4 defense.

BUFFALO BILLS

DE: A.J. Epenesa

DB: Micah Hyde

OL: Ike Boettger

Dropping to the second round only added fuel to the fire for A.J. Epenesa. The Bills have been moving him around on the defensive line in training camp and he’s turning heads. Epenesa said he has been working at all four spots and he’s already had his first viral moment on social media. After signing on with Buffalo as a free agent, Boettger was really on the fence when it came to one of the final roster spots and he made it for the third straight year.

Hyde is starting his fourth year with the Bills. He is expected to be their starting safety once again this season and is one of the leaders of the Buffalo defense.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

OL: Austin Blythe

Let’s jump over to one of the two teams we have been watching on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year. Blythe has gotten a little bit of camera time with his fellow offensive lineman. He’s slated to continue to be the starting guard for the Rams.

Jake Gervase was a great story last year as fought his way on to the roster as a free agent. Initially he made the practice squad and eventually made the active roster. Unfortunately he didn’t make the roster for a second straight year and was not offered a spot on their initial practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

DB: Desmond King

OL: Bryan Bulaga

The Chargers on the other part of Hard Knocks this year and Bulaga is a new face on their team this year. He spent his entire career with the Packers, Bulaga is looking to fresh start by signing a 3 year 30 million dollar deal with the Chargers. He is expected to be their starting left tackle.

King continues to be a key player for the Chargers. He is officially listed as the backup at cornerback and safety and is essentially their nickel back and on the field quite a bit. King also handles return duties for the Chargers.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

DL: Mike Daniels

There were some who thought that the playing career of Mike Daniels might have been over after a season ending injury last year in his only season with the Lions. Daniels wasn’t done yet and signed a one year 2.7 million dollar contact with the Bengals. Daniels will be their backup nose tackle this season.

Greg Mabin has bounced around the NFL in his career, starting out in Tampa and Buffalo before spending a couple of years in San Francisco. He was signed by Cincinnati last year and ended up being cut by them this weekend.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

DL: Adrian Clayborn

The former Hawkeye has been bouncing around a bit in recent years. Now he’s headed into his tenth season in the NFL and his third different team in three years. Clayborn will be a backup defensive end for the Browns.

CHICAGO BEARS

OL: James Daniels

Daniels was drafted by the Bears to play center and now he’s settled in at guard. During the quarantine this spring, Daniels spent time working out with his older brother and really has done a terrific job transforming his body.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

LB: Anthony Hitchens

LB: Ben Niemann

Timing is everything and it’s worked out well for Hitchens and Niemann. They both were able to celebrate being Super Bowl Champions earlier this year. Hitchens signed as a free agent after spending his career in Dallas and has stabilized the Chiefs second level on defense. Niemann was a true free agent that latched on and has carved out a nice role and could be pushing for even more playing time on defense as well as being a standout on special teams.

DENVER BRONCOS

TE: Noah Fant

LB: Josey Jewell

DB: Michael Ojemudia

The Broncos are one of the teams with three former Hawkeyes on their roster. Fant is poised for a bigger breakout role in the Denver offense this year at tight end. Jewell is slated to be the Broncos third inside linebacker and will be a key player on special teams. Ojemudia has been sidelined a bit during camp with a leg injury, but should be a solid contributor once he gets healthy.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

OL: Riley Reiff

DL: Jaleel Johnson

QB: Nate Stanley (Practice Squad)

Reiff enters his fourth season with the Vikings as their starting left tackle. This past week there were rumors that he could get cut for financial reasons, but he restructured his deal and will be in the starting lineup.

Johnson has progressed up the Minnesota depth chart and could be in line for a starting opportunity this season at defensive tackle.

The Vikings ended up only carrying two quarterbacks on their active roster, which meant that Nate Stanley would end up being cut. The good news is that the signed him to their practice squad, which will allow him the opportunity to develop.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

DB: Josh Jackson

LB: Christian Kirksey

It always seems like there’s more than one Iowa player on the Packers and with the addition of Kirksey, they have it once again. Kirksey comes over from Cleveland as a free agent and is slated to starting at linebacker. Jackson is sort of stuck in the backup role for the Packers thus far in his professional career.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

DB: Geno Stone

LB: Kristian Welch (Practice Squad)

It was hard to get a read on most of the camps, but the good news is that Geno Stone made the roster as a seventh round draft pick. Stone will primarily see action on special teams early on. Kristian Welch is traveling the hard road of a free agent and did enough in camp where he will end up being on the Raven practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS

TE: T.J. Hockenson

OL: Matt Nelson

An injury ended Hockenson’s rookie campaign early, but he’s back in camp and looks good for the Lions. Along with Fant, he could be poised for a breakout year. The Matt Nelson story is really a good one. After playing defense during his Iowa career, he has made the transition to the offensive side of the ball and the fact that he made the active roster in his second year says that’s going really well.

TENNESSEE TITANS

DB: Amani Hooker

It was no surprise to Iowa fans that Hooker ended up making a bit of an impact in his first year with the Titans. Hooker is certainly going to be a special team’s impact player and is also a backup at the safety position.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

OL: Brandon Scherff

Washington decided earlier this year to put a franchise tag on Scherff after they failed to sign him to a longer extension. That means Scherff will be paid 15 million this year and is slated to an unrestricted free agent next year.

NEW YORK GIANTS

LS: Casey Krieter

A player can carve out a nice career as a long snapper in professional football if you are good at the job. Krieter is good at his job. He signed with the NY Giants in the off-season and will take over that role for them this fall.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

DL: Carl Davis (suspended list)

The former Iowa defensive lineman has bounced around the league quite a bit. He joined the Jags in 2019 and is now listed as a backup defensive tackle. He was suspended earlier this year by the NFL for violation of league policy and will miss the first four games of the season.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

DL: Cedrick Lattimore (Practice Squad)

Lattimore is traveling the hard road of a first year free agent with the Seahawks. While he made a nice impression early on in camp, he was cut and was placed on the practice squad.