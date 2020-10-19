HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes in the NFL

It was another busy week for former Hawkeyes in the ranks of professional football.

George Kittle and T.J. Hockenson once again found the end zone and Michael Ojemudia had a terrific game for the Broncos in their upset of New England and Tristan Wirfs played great in Tampa's win over Green Bay.

Let's take a look at how the Hawkeyes played and their PFF grades.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers rebounded from a really disappointing loss to beat the LA Rams on Sunday night. As you might expect, George Kittle was a standout performer. Kittle had 7 receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown. He played 71 of the 73 snaps on offense and had a PFF rating of 72.5 in the game.

C.J. Beathard did not see action this week.

Tampa Bay Bucs

Tampa Bay had a strong win on Sunday over previously undefeated Green Bay. Tristan Wirfs had a great game, playing all 64 snaps and he was rated as the top offensive lineman for the Bucs in the game with a PFF rating of 77.0.

Anthony Nelson played 15 snaps at outside linebacker and had a pair of tackles and one quarterback hurry. Nelson had a PFF score of 63.3 this week.

Buffalo Bills

Micah Hyde started at safety and A.J. Epenesa saw a good number of snaps at defensive end for the Bills. Both players had one tackle in the loss to Kansas City.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams hit the road and lost at San Francisco in the Sunday Night game. Austin Blythe continues to take every snap as their starting center. Blythe had a 71.3 PFF rating this week.

Los Angeles Chargers

It was a bye week for Desmond King and Bryan Bulaga. The Chargers return to action this coming weekend hosting Jacksonville.

Cincinnati Bengals

The injury bug once again hit Mike Daniels. He sustained a significant elbow injury in practice last week and was placed on injured reserve. Daniels will be sidelined for at least three weeks.

Cleveland Browns

Adrian Clayborn returned to action this week for the Browns and played 19 snaps. He did not register a tackle and had a PFF rating of 60.0

Chicago Bears

James Daniels is sidelined for the rest of the season after tearing his pectoral muscle.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs returned to their winning ways, beating Buffalo on the road on Monday night. Anthony Hitchens had five tackles and one quarterback hurry. Ben Niemann had three stops.

Minnesota Vikings

Riley Reiff played all 56 offensive snaps for the Vikings at left tackle and had a PFF grade of 55.8. Jaleel Johnson started at defensive tackle and played 48 of 80 defensive snaps and had four tackles, including one sack. Johnson had a PFF grade of 65.8.

Green Bay Packers

Christian Kirksey was recently placed on injured reserve and could return in week seven of the season. He has an overall PFF grade this year of 31.9 and has 19 tackles this year. Josh Jackson started at cornerback for the Packers against the Bucs. He had six tackles and a PFF grade of 58.2.

Baltimore Ravens

Kristian Welch was added to the Ravens active roster this past weekend. He was previously on the practice squad. He played 24 snaps on special teams and had a PFF grade of 66.9.

Detroit Lions

T.J. Hockenson continues to be the favorite target in the Lions passing game. He had a pair of receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown. He played 46 of 77 snaps and he was the Lions top rated player according to PFF with a grade of 78.0.

The big news is that it looks like Matt Nelson might be moving into a starting role on the Lions offensive line. Nelson played 46 of the 77 snaps and finished the game. He had a PFF grade this week of 59.1.

Washington Football Team

Brandon Scherff returned to the starting lineup at right guard for the Football Team. He played every snap and had a PFF grade of 61.6.

NY Giants

Casey Kreiter played six snaps at long snapper in the win over the Football Team and had a PFF grade of 63.6.

Denver Broncos

Michael Ojemudia started at cornerback for the Broncos and had probably his best game in this rookie season. He had seven tackles and one pass defended in the win over New England. Ojemudia had a PFF grade this week of 88.6. Josey Jewell started at inside linebacker and finished with six tackles and one quarterback hurry. He had a PFF grade of 60.5.

Noah Fant did not play this week due to injury. He could be back next week.

Tennessee Titans

Amani Hooker and the Titans remained undefeated this year. Hooker had one tackle in 17 snaps he played and had a PFF rating of 74.6.

New England Patriots

James Ferentz was played on the Covid reserve list this week.