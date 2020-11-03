HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes in the NFL

San Francisco 49ers

Unfortunately, it looks like the regular season for George Kittle could be over. The All Pro TE caught a pair of passes for 39 yards. It was reported on Monday that Kittle suffered a broken ankle and would be sidelined for at least eight weeks.

C.J. Beathard did not see action this week, but it looks like he is moving closer to potentially playing again. Jimmy Garapplo looks to be out for potentially an extended period of time and Beathard will be the backup to Nick Mullens.

Tampa Bay Bucs

Tampa Bay continued their winning ways, this time with a victory over the NY Giants on Monday night. Tristan Wirfs had another solid game at right tackle for the Bucs.

Anthony Nelson played outside linebacker for Tampa Bay and was credited with one quarterback hurry in the game.



Buffalo Bills

Micah Hyde was sidelined for the Bills win over New England due to a concussion. Rookie defensive end A.J. Epenesa was a healthy scratch for the second time this season.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams ran an incredible 95 plays in their loss to Miami on Sunday and Austin Blythe was the center for all of those plays. Blythe earned an overall grade of 57.5 from Pro Football Focus.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers lost a heartbreaker to the Broncos on Sunday. What was interesting was Desmond King was a healthy scratch by the Chargers and then he was traded for a 6th round pick to Tennessee. Bryan Bulaga started at right tackle and played all 87 snaps for the Chargers. PFF gave him a grade of 66.9, which was the highest among his team’s offensive lineman.

Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Daniels started at nose tackle for the Bengals and played 36 snaps in their upset win over Tennessee. Daniels earned a 55.7 grade from PFF and was credit with one tackle and one quarterback hurry.

Cleveland Browns

Adrian Clayborn and the Browns suffered a tough loss on Sunday. Clayborn played 21 snaps and had three tackles in the game. PFF gave him a 66.8 grade in the game.

Chicago Bears

James Daniels is sidelined for the rest of the season after tearing his pectoral muscle.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs had an easy win over the Jets on Sunday. Anthony Hitchens started at middle linebacker and had one tackle and one quarterback hurry in 34 snaps. He earned a PFF grade of 69.6. Ben Niemann played 23 snaps and had a pair of tackles. He had a PFF grade in this game of 61.2

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings were back in action and pulled off an upset of the Packers. Jaleel Johnson started at defensive tackle and had a strong game with four tackles. He earned a very good PFF grade of 72.8. Riley Reiff was the highest rated offensive player for the Vikings. He started at left tackle and played every snap, earning a PFF grade of 82.9.

Green Bay Packers

Christian Kirksey was recently placed on injured reserve and could return in week seven of the season. He has an overall PFF grade this year of 31.9 and has 19 tackles this year. Josh Jackson started at cornerback for the Packers against the Vikings. He had five tackles in the loss and earned a 51.7 grade from PFF.

Baltimore Ravens

Kristian Welch remains on the active roster and played in the loss to the Steelers. He saw action on 17 special teams plays and earned a PFF grade of 62.7.

Detroit Lions

T.J. Hockenson had another strong performance with 7 receptions for 65 yards in the loss to Indianapolis. Hockenson played 45 of the 61 snaps for the Lions and earned a PFF grade this week of 71.9. Matt Nelson saw action on four special teams plays and had a PFF grade of 60.2.

Washington Football Team

Brandon Scherff and the Football Team were off this week. He has played 241 snaps this season, earning a PFF grade of 70.1.

NY Giants

Casey Kreiter handled all the long snaps for the Giants in the loss to Tampa Bay.



Denver Broncos

Denver had a terrific comeback win on Sunday. Noah Fant had a solid game with team high 7 receptions for 47 yards. He played 51 of the 65 snaps and had a PFF grade of 71.8.

Josey Jewell had ten tackles while playing 80 snaps against the Chargers. Jewell had a PFF grade this week of 55.9. Michael Ojemudia also played 80 of the 87 snaps and was credited with four tackles. He had a PFF grade of 44.3.

Tennessee Titans

Amani Hooker and the Titans lost on Sunday at Cincinnati. He played 20 of the 73 snaps on defense and earned a PFF grade of 66.7.

New England Patriots

James Ferentz did not play this week as he comes back from Covid. Carl Davis remains sidelined with a concussion.