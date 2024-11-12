Published Nov 12, 2024
WATCH: Fran McCaffery talks South Dakota Win
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery talks the Hawkeyes' 96-77 victory over South Dakota.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.