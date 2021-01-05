HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes in the NFL

The NFL wrapped up their season this past weekend.



The Hawkeyes will once again be well represented in the NFL playoffs with 18 players either on the active roster or practice squad, which is an impressive number.



We take a dive into the Pro Football Focus grades for the former Hawkeyes and their stats this season.



BALTIMORE RAVENS - Kristian Welch spent the entire season with the Ravens. He was on the practice squad for part of the year, but also spent time on the active roster. Welch saw action on defense in two games this year and the linebacker played a total of nine snaps with an overall grade of 28.0. Welch saw action in ten games on special teams this season with four tackles and a PFF grade of 79.0 this season.



BUFFALO BILLS - It's been a great season for the Bills, who won the AFC East and will be in the playoffs this weekend. Keying the Bills run was the play of Micah Hyde at safety. He started 15 games this season with 59 tackles and 15 assists this season. He also had one interception this year. Hyde earned a PFF grade of 68.7. Also contributing on defense was rookie A.J. Epenesa. The star defensive end played in 14 games, finishing with 10 tackles, including a pair of sacks, and 11 hurries of the quarterback. He earned a 64.5 PFF grade this season.



On the offensive side, Ike Boettger played in 11 games, starting seven of them, including the last six at guard. Boettger received a PFF grade this season of 65.3.



CHICAGO BEARS - It was an injury shortened season for James Daniels. He tore his pec in the fifth games of the season and had surgery. Daniels earned a PFF grade of 56.8 this season.

CINCINNATI BENGALS - This was the first year that Mike Daniels was with the Bengals. He spent some time on the sidelines this year due to injury, playing in 11 total games. Daniels finished with 11 tackles and four assists, along with four quarterback hurries. He earned a PFF grade of 52.2.

CLEVELAND BROWNS - For the first time since 2002, the Browns are in the playoffs. Ironically, it was also Adrian Clayborn's first year with the team. He battled an injury in the early to mid point of the season, but played in 15 games this year with four tackles and five assists. Clayborn had four sacks this year and 15 hurries of the quarterback. He earned a PFF grade of 59.8 this season.



DENVER BRONCOS - There were three former Hawkeyes contributing to the Broncos this season. We will start on offense with tight end Noah Fant. He started 14 games, playing in 15. He hauled in 62 receptions this season for 673 yards and three touchdowns. Fant earned a PFF grade this season of 71.2.



On the defensive side of the ball, Josey Jewell had his best season as a Bronco. He started 16 games this season and had 86 solo tackles and 27 assists. Jewell had a pair of sacks and five quarterback hurries. He also broke up four passes this year, earning a PFF grade of 68.1. Michael Ojemudia kind of got thrown into the fire a bit in his rookie year. He played in 14 games this season with 11 starts at cornerback. He had 59 tackles and four assists. He also broke up six passes and earned a PFF grade of 48.9.

DETROIT LIONS - There are two former Hawkeyes on the Lions and both are on the offensive side of the ball. One of the stars of the Lions is tight end T.J. Hockenson, who had an outstanding second year in the NFL. He started every game, catching 67 passes for 723 yards and 6 touchdowns. He had a PFF grade this year of 75.4. Also on the offensive side is tackle Matt Nelson. He has made the transition from defense to offense successfully and is earning more playing time. He played in 12 games and 242 snaps this season, earning a PFF grade of 55.8.

GREEN BAY PACKERS - The NFL will once again have to beat the Packers, who won the NFC Central and the top seed in the NFC in the playoffs. On the defensive side, Christian Kirksey is making his first trip to the playoffs in his first year at Green Bay. He missed five games, but started 11 at linebacker and logged 55 tackles and 16 assists. He also had a pair of sacks and one quarterback hurry. He had a PFF grade of 44.0. Josh Jackson played in nine games, starting five for the Packers at cornerback. He had no interceptions and broke up one pass, earning a PFF grade of 52.0

HOUSTON TEXANS - They signed Geno Stone after the Ravens waived him late in the year. He was on the active roster for the final game of the regular season, but did not earn a PFF grade. He did play in two games with the Ravens and had two snaps on defense, earning a PFF grade of 60.0. He also had 38 snaps on special teams with a PFF grade of 46.3.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS - The good news for Greg Mabin is he has kept himself in the NFL. The former Iowa cornerback played five games for the Jags, starting four of them. He had 19 tackles and broke up three passes this year. Overall, Mabin earned a PFF grade of 48.4.



KANSAS CITY CHIEFS - The Chiefs will begin their defense of the Super Bowl with a bye to start the playoffs. The Chiefs have two former Hawkeyes on their defense and both play linebacker. One of the leaders of the defense is Anthony Hitchens played in 14 games with 57 tackles and 23 assists. He also had four quarterback hurries this season, earning a PFF grade of 50.6. Ben Niemann played in 15 games this year, starting five of them. He had 32 tackles and five assists. He also had one sack and seven quarterback hurries while earning a PFF grade of 46.7.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS - It was an up and down first year with the Chargers for Bryan Bulaga has he battled injuries. He started ten games this year, earning a PFF grade of 61.6.

LOS ANGELES RAMS - Austin Blythe has settled in as the starting center for the playoff bound Rams. Blythe started every game this year at center and played every offensive snap they played. Blythe earned a PFF grade of 69.3.

Jake Gervase joined back up with the Rams, spending most of the time on the practice squad. He was active for one game, playing 16 snaps on special teams, earning a PFF grade of 61.1.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS - Let's start with Nate Stanley, who spent the entire season on the practice squad.



Actually playing this year was Riley Reiff at offensive tackle and Jaleel Johnson at defensive tackle. Reiff started the first 15 games of the season at tackle and earned a PFF grade of 71.4. Johnson moved into a larger role this year, starting every game at DT. He had 25 tackles and 14 assists this year with a pair of sacks and five quarterback hurries. Johnson earned a PFF grade of 35.3.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS - As usual, they have collected Iowa players on their roster. One player on the practice squad was Ross Reynolds. Also on the offensive side of the ball was James Ferentz, who played in five games this year, starting two of them. Ferentz earned a PFF grade of 54.4. Carl Davis was picked up by the Pats this year, playing in three games. He had three tackles and five quarterback hurries, earning a PFF grade of 76.8. Davis missed time at the end of the year due to a concussion.



NEW YORK GIANTS - Casey Kreiter finished his first year as the long snapper for the Giants. He played all 16 games and 123 snaps with one tackle. His PFF grade this year was 66.0.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS - Cedrick Lattimore signed with Seattle as a free agent and stuck on their practice squad in his rookie year.



SAN FRANCISCO 49'ERS - It was a strong finish to the season for former Hawkeyes C.J. Beathard and George Kittle. Let's start with Kittle, who was sidelined for several weeks due to injury. He played in eight games and had 48 receptions for 634 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Kittle earned a PFF grade this year of 84.8.



Beathard had a strong finish to the season as the 49'ers starting quarterback. He played in six games, starting the last two of the season. Beathard completed 63.5% of his passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns. He earned a PFF grade this season of 69.2.

TAMPA BAY BUCS - It was a solid to strong year for the playoff bound Bucs and former Hawkeyes Tristan Wirfs and Anthony Nelson. Wirfs has earned all rookie honors according to PFF at right tackle. He had a PFF grade this year of 82.2, giving up just one sack all season and he was only penalized three times. Nelson played in all 16 games and had 324 snaps this year. He had 12 tackles and 3 assists and he had his first NFL sack to go along with 10 quarterback hurries. Nelson had a PFF grade of 70.5.

TENNESSEE TITANS - There are three former Hawkeyes headed to the playoffs with the Titans. One player on the practice squad is Parker Hesse and he is listed at TE and DE, which is pretty unique.



Amani Hooker had a solid year, playing in every game and starting three times. Hooker had 36 tackles and 10 assists. He had four interceptions this season and broke up three passes. He ended the season with a PFF grade of 66.5. Desmond King was traded to Tennessee during the season and started five times for them. He finished with 44 tackles and 7 assists and a pair of sacks and seven quarterback hurries. King finished with a PFF grade between his time with the Chargers and Titans of 65.5.



WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM - With a win on Sunday night, the Football Team made the NFL playoffs with a 7-9 record. Leading the way for their offensive is their highest rated player according to PFF, Brandon Scherff. He missed a couple of games this year due to injury, but started 13 of them, earning a PFF grade of 84.1.

