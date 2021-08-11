Once again this year the Iowa football program is well represented in NFL training camps.

The Hawkeyes currently have 48 players in training camps at various locations around the country. Some will make the active roster or practice squads and others will eventually get cut.

With all of the NFL beginning preseason games starting on Thursday evening, let’s take a look at the Hawkeyes in the NFL and their position on the roster.

ATLANTA: Parker Hesse (TE) – Yes the former Iowa defensive end is now a tight end and Arthur Smith, the Falcons new head coach, seems to really like him at the position given Hesse was at Tennessee where he was the offensive coordinator.

BALTIMORE: Kristian Welch (LB), Geno Stone (S) – Both defensive players are likely going to be sweating the final cuts and it will depend on how many players the Ravens keep at each position that determines their status. Their play on special teams during the preseason will be critical.

BUFFALO: Ike Boettger (OL), Micah Hyde (S), A.J. Epenesa (DE) - All three should be on the active roster when the season begins. Boettger really cemented his value last year and Epenesa should have a bigger role this season.

CAROLINA: Daviyon Nixon (DT) – The All American last season for the Hawkeyes will be a backup defensive tackle for the Panthers.

CHICAGO: James Daniels (OL) – Daniels is back and healthy after an injury and he’s back to playing guard for the Bears.

CINCINNATI: Riley Reiff (OL), Mike Daniels (DT) – Reiff is new to the Bengals roster and starting at tackle. Daniels is in his second year with Cincinnati and will be a reserve on the defensive line.

DALLAS: Chauncey Golston (DL), Brandon Smith (WR) – Both rookies with the Cowboys. Golston has been injured in camp, so his role will have to develop over time. Smith is probably hoping to make the practice squad.

DENVER: Noah Fant (TE), Josey Jewell (LB), Michael Ojemudia (CB), Shaun Beyer (TE), Barrington Wade (LB) – The Broncos love themselves some Hawkeyes. Fant and Jewell are starters. This is a big year for Ojemudia. Denver has three tight ends clearly ahead of Beyer, but hopefully a spot on the practice squad could be in his future, same for Wade, who was just signed.

DETROIT: T.J. Hockenson (TE), Matt Nelson (OL) – Hockeson is a starter and Nelson has successfully made the transition to offensive line and looks to stay on the roster.

GREEN BAY: Josh Jackson (CB), Jack Heflin (DL), Coy Cronk (OL) – Big year for Jackson, who has been up and down on the Packer roster. Heflin and Cronk are vying for one of the last roster spots at their position, but more than likely practice squad spots.

HOUSTON: Christian Kirksey (LB), Desmond King (DB), Jaleel Johnson (DL) - At this point all three are listed as the primary backup at their positions, but should see extensive playing time this season.

JACKSONVILLE: C.J. Beathard (QB) – We all know who will be starting for the Jags at quarterback, but Beathard has a great shot to be the primary backup.

KANSAS CITY: Anthony Hitchens (LB), Ben Niemann (LB), Austin Blythe (OL) – All three players will be on the roster. Hitchens is a starter and Niemann plays at lot at linebacker. Blythe is battling for the starting center spot.

LA RAMS: Jake Gervase (LB), Alaric Jackson (OL) - Gervase is making the transition to linebacker and will be fighting for one of the final roster spots. Jackson will be in the mix for the last OL roster spot and probably a practice squad player if he doesn’t make the active roster.

LA CHARGERS: Bryan Bulaga (OL), Nick Niemann (LB) – Both players are locks to make the roster. Bulaga will hopefully be healthy and Niemann will be a reserve LB and core special teams player.

MINNESOTA: Nate Stanley (QB), Ihmir Smith-Marsette (WR) – Stanley might be the odd man out for the Vikings, as he is listed as the fourth quarterback. Smith-Marsette will be vying for a role in the rotation at wide receiver.

NEW ENGLAND: James Ferentz (OL), Carl Davis (DL) – Both former Hawkeyes are going to be scrambling once again to stick on the roster. Ferentz always seems to find his way on the roster or eventually on it due to injuries. Davis is fighting for a final spot at defensive tackle.

NY GIANTS: Casey Krieter (LS) – He’s battling for the long snapper spot in camp.

SAN FRANCISCO: George Kittle (TE) – One of the top players at his position in the NFL.

SEATTLE: Cedrick Lattimore (DL) – Right now he’s down the depth chart. Best hope may be to make the practice squad for a second straight season.

TAMPA: Tristan Wirfs (OL), Anthony Nelson (DL) – Wirfs is a lock to start and is in the process of elevating himself into one of the best tackles in the NFL. Nelson is going to be battling for one of the last spots on the defensive line.

TENNESSEE: Amani Hooker (DB), Cole Banwart (OL), Ross Reynolds (OL), Mekhi Sargent (RB), Greg Mabin (CB) – There’s a lot of Hawkeyes flavor in camp for the Titans. But, there might be only one who makes the active roster. Hooker is a lock to make it. Mabin may have a shot to make it at corner. Rest of the guys will be vying for a practice squad spot.

WASHINGTON: Brandon Scherff (OL) – The big offensive lineman will be a starter this fall.