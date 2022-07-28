Hawkeyes in the NFL

While the college football season and the start of fall camp is just around the corner, teams in the National Football League are well underway in preparing for the upcoming season.

In fact, we aren’t very far away from the start of the NFL preseason with the Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders on August 4th.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a season where a pair of former players were able to pick up a Super Bowl ring. Jake Gervase and Alaric Jackson were in the roster for the Super Bowl winner, the Los Angeles Rams. The previous season it was Anthony Nelson and Tristian Wirfs winning Super Bowl rings with Tampa Bay.

There are 48 former Iowa players current on NFL rosters as camps get underway. Let’s take a look at the list.The Hawkeyes currently have players on 25 NFL teams.



ARIZONA CARDINALS

Josh Jackson (CB)

Ben Niemann (ILB)

ATLANTA FALCONS

Matt Hankins (CB)

Parker Hesse (TE)

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Tyler LInderbaum (OL)

Geno Stone (FS)

Kristian Welch (ILB)

BUFFALO BILLS

Ike Boettger (OL)

A.J. Epenesa (DE)

Micah Hyde (FS)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Daviyon Nixon (DT)

CHICAGO BEARS

Riley Reiff (OL)

DALLAS COWBOYS

Chauncey Golston (DE)

Brandon Smith (WR)

DENVER BRONCOS

Josey Jewell (ILB)

Michael Ojemudia (CB)

DETROIT LIONS

T.J. Hockenson (TE)

Matt Nelson (OL)

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Tyler Goodson (RB)

Jack Heflin (DT)

HOUSTON TEXANS

Desmond King (CB)

Christian Kirksey (ILB)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

C.J. Beathard (QB)

Coy Cronk (OL)

Mekhi Sargent (RB)

Brandon Scherff (OL)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Nick Niemann (ILB)

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Jake Gervase (ILB)

Alaric Jackson (OL)

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Zach VanValkenberg (DE)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Cole Banwart (OL)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Shaun Beyer (TE)

Imhir Smith-Marsette (WR)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Carl Davis (DT)

James Ferentz (OL)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Jaleel Johnson (DT)

NEW YORK GIANTS

Dane Belton (SS)

Casey Kreiter (LS)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

James Daniels (OL)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Austin Blythe (OL)

Noah Fant (TE)

SAN FRANCISCO 49’ERS

George Kittle (TE)

TAMPA BAY BUCS

Anthony Nelson (OLB)

Tristian Wirfs (OL)

TENNESSEE TITANS

Amani Hooker (SS)

Greg Mabin (CB)

Caleb Shudak (PK)



