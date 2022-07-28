Hawkeyes in the NFL
While the college football season and the start of fall camp is just around the corner, teams in the National Football League are well underway in preparing for the upcoming season.
In fact, we aren’t very far away from the start of the NFL preseason with the Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders on August 4th.
The Hawkeyes are coming off a season where a pair of former players were able to pick up a Super Bowl ring. Jake Gervase and Alaric Jackson were in the roster for the Super Bowl winner, the Los Angeles Rams. The previous season it was Anthony Nelson and Tristian Wirfs winning Super Bowl rings with Tampa Bay.
There are 48 former Iowa players current on NFL rosters as camps get underway. Let’s take a look at the list.The Hawkeyes currently have players on 25 NFL teams.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Josh Jackson (CB)
Ben Niemann (ILB)
ATLANTA FALCONS
Matt Hankins (CB)
Parker Hesse (TE)
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Tyler LInderbaum (OL)
Geno Stone (FS)
Kristian Welch (ILB)
BUFFALO BILLS
Ike Boettger (OL)
A.J. Epenesa (DE)
Micah Hyde (FS)
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Daviyon Nixon (DT)
CHICAGO BEARS
Riley Reiff (OL)
DALLAS COWBOYS
Chauncey Golston (DE)
Brandon Smith (WR)
DENVER BRONCOS
Josey Jewell (ILB)
Michael Ojemudia (CB)
DETROIT LIONS
T.J. Hockenson (TE)
Matt Nelson (OL)
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Tyler Goodson (RB)
Jack Heflin (DT)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Desmond King (CB)
Christian Kirksey (ILB)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
C.J. Beathard (QB)
Coy Cronk (OL)
Mekhi Sargent (RB)
Brandon Scherff (OL)
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Nick Niemann (ILB)
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Jake Gervase (ILB)
Alaric Jackson (OL)
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Zach VanValkenberg (DE)
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Cole Banwart (OL)
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Shaun Beyer (TE)
Imhir Smith-Marsette (WR)
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Carl Davis (DT)
James Ferentz (OL)
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Jaleel Johnson (DT)
NEW YORK GIANTS
Dane Belton (SS)
Casey Kreiter (LS)
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
James Daniels (OL)
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Austin Blythe (OL)
Noah Fant (TE)
SAN FRANCISCO 49’ERS
George Kittle (TE)
TAMPA BAY BUCS
Anthony Nelson (OLB)
Tristian Wirfs (OL)
TENNESSEE TITANS
Amani Hooker (SS)
Greg Mabin (CB)
Caleb Shudak (PK)