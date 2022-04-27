Hawkeyes in top five for Edric Hill

Coming off a spring practice visit with the Hawkeyes, four-star defensive tackle Edric Hill says that Iowa is moving up his list.

"It stands in my top five for sure," said Hill, a 6-foot-3, 277-pound junior at North Kansas City High School.

This past weekend, Hill was in Iowa City with high school teammate Adepoju Adebawore, which gave them a chance to learn more about the Hawkeyes and catch up with the coaching staff.

"On the visit, I saw a lot like the history and the coaching staff and practice," Hill said. "It was great."

Hill, who is planning a trip to Missouri next, will likely be returning to Iowa this summer for one of his official visits.

"I’m probably going back to Iowa on June 24-26, but still not sure," said Hill.

A four-star prospect ranked in the Rivals250, Hill currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, LSU, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin, Miami-OH, and Western Illinois.