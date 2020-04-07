The Iowa Hawkeyes are still looking for a quarterback in the Class of 2021. One signal caller the coaching staff has interest in is California native Finn Collins, who has spoken with Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe and grad assistant Matt Aponte recently.

"I’ve been on the phone with Coach O’Keefe and I’ve also been talking with Coach Aponte," said Collins. "Coach O’Keefe told me they have serious interest in me and that we’ll be staying in touch."

A 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect, Collins is currently in the process of learning more about the Hawkeyes as they continue to evaluate his skill set.

"I don’t know much, but I’m looking to learn more about Iowa," Collins said. "I do know that the program has a great history and that the people involved in the program are amazing."

As a junior, Collins finished the season 198/318 passing (62.3%) for 3,576 yards with 39 touchdowns and only six interceptions. That type of production has led to several early scholarship offers, including a top two, for the Class of 2021 prospect.

"I have offers from Arizona State, Oregon State, San Jose State, Central Michigan, Liberty, and Holy Cross," said Collins.

"At the top, I would say it’s between Arizona State and Oregon State," Collins said.

See highlights from Collins' junior year at Calabasas High School in the video below.