The Iowa Field Hockey team had this game circled on the calendar since the day the schedule was released. Last year, Northwestern ended Iowa’s undefeated season and knocked them out of the NCAA Tournament. Today the Hawkeyes got pay back for both of those losses and toppled the top ranked Wildcats on their home turf. “We told the girls we’re going to celebrate this, but as soon as we wake up tomorrow morning, we’re focused on Ball State,” said Head Coach Lisa Cellucci. That celebration included taking a dip into the cold Lake Michigan waters.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZWFkIENvYWNoIExpc2EgQ2VsbHVjY2kgYW5kIGEgZ29vZCBwb3J0 aW9uIG9mIHRoZSB0ZWFtIGhhcyB0YWtlbiBhIGNlbGVicmF0b3J5IHN3aW0g aW4gTGFrZSBNaWNoaWdhbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL251Y2xG YU5PbzYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9udWNsRmFOT282PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEt5bGUgSHVlc21hbm4gKEBIdWVzbWFubkt5bGUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSHVlc21hbm5LeWxlL3N0YXR1cy8xNTczNDMx NjgxMDY2OTc5MzM4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAy MywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Northwestern out-shot Iowa 16-3, but the defense stepped up in the second half with a 2-0 lead and held the ‘Cats to just two shots and one penalty corner over the final 30 minutes. Alex Wesneski opened the scoring in the 7th minute with her 8th goal of the season. Esme Gibson stole a Northwestern pass and took attacked forward with it before passing it off to Wesneski for the goal. The goal put Northwestern on their heels early in the match.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HSUJTT04g8J+knSBXRVNORVNLSTxicj48YnI+QSDwnZKU8J2SlfCd kobwnZKC8J2SjSAmYW1wOyDwnZKU8J2ShPCdkpDwnZKT8J2ShiBnaXZlcyB0 aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tl eWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5 ZXM8L2E+IHRoZSBlYXJseSBsZWFkISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v aHo4ckt2OG1XSCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2h6OHJLdjhtV0g8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBGaWVsZCBIb2NrZXkgKEBpb3dhZmllbGRob2NrZXkp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaW93YWZpZWxkaG9ja2V5 L3N0YXR1cy8xNTczNDA2NjMzMjM2OTEwMDgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

“It was awesome. Score early and start off fast is always the goal,” said Wesneski. “Great start and we kept our foot on the gas the rest of the game.” “We were thinking we were going to have to hold them off and not break (defensively) in the first quarter, so to be able to go up 1-0, I think it gave us an extra surge of confidence,” said Cellucci. Iowa added to their lead in the 24th minute, and it was Wesneski again. She took a feed from Lokke Stribos, turned and ripped a shot through traffic in the circle and past goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz for her second goal of the game.”



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j SGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IGFyZSDimqHwnZGs8J2Rs/CdkazwnZGq8J2Ru/Cdkbnw nZGw8J2RquKaoTxicj48YnI+V2VzbmVza2kgc2NvcmVzIGFub3RoZXIgZ29h bCB0byBwdXQgSW93YSB1cCBieSAy77iP4oOjISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vMVJHWGxzbDV3TiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFSR1hsc2w1d048 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBGaWVsZCBIb2NrZXkgKEBpb3dhZmllbGRo b2NrZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaW93YWZpZWxk aG9ja2V5L3N0YXR1cy8xNTczNDE0MTMzNjM4MTMxNzEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK