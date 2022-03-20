Hawkeyes knock off Red Raiders

That was Iowa Baseball and that was a big win for the Hawkeyes. Rick Heller’s squad rebounded from their loss on Saturday to defeat the #17 Texas Tech Red Raiders 6-3, to salvage a split of the short two-game weekend series.

“Today was a positive day, win or lose. We played better, we played with more intent, we were more focused, we were more confident,” said Coach Rick Heller. “That’s what we talked about (after the game)…Let’s just try to string some together and it starts tomorrow.”

Ty Langenberg was outstanding on the mound and got things going for the Hawkeyes, throwing 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on three hits, while striking out ten and walking just one.

It allowed the Hawkeyes to find their footing at the plate and kept the game close into the late innings.

“I would say my fastball command was the biggest thing today,” said Langenberg. “We knew coming in that they were a big physical team, especially at the top part of the lineup, so I knew I would have to locate the fastball…As long as I could hit with my slider, mixing those two up, I knew it would be a good day.”

The game was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the sixth, but the Hawkeye bats scratched across some much-needed runs. Michael Seegers broke the tie with an RBI double to score Ben Wilmes, while Keaton Anthony drove in Seegers with an RBI groundball to make it 3-1.

Andy Nelson followed later in the inning with a two-run home run off the scoreboard to push it to 5-1 in favor of the Hawkeyes.

“I usually don’t try to hit a home run,” said Nelson. “I was just looking for a fastball, I saw it and I was able to put a good swing on it.”

Dylan Nedved came out of the bullpen and was able to nail down the final 12 outs to close out the victory. He went 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on a home run from Jace Jung, but struck out seven batters.

“The big thing for us, as a (pitching) staff is fastball command,” said Heller. “You see what you can do when you have fastball command and that’s really what we’ve been lacking…That was just a good example for the rest of our staff of what going out and pounding the strike zone with your fastball can do.”

Iowa added a run in the eighth inning to reach the 6-3 final score on an errant throw from Red Raiders C Cole Stillwell on the dropped third strike that should have ended the frame.

“It was a get it done day, find a way, regardless of who was out there,” said Heller. The Hawkeyes are without Izaya Fullard who is still working back from his hand surgery, while Andy Nelson made his first appearance in a couple weeks, back from a hamstring injury.

Brendan Sher missed today’s game with a knee injury, while Sam Hojnar had a stomach bug and was not available.

The Hawkeyes move to 9-8 on the season and will jump right back on the diamond tomorrow for a matchup against St Thomas. Duncan Davitt will be on the mound, while a starter for the Tommies is still to be determined. The game is at 4:05pm and will be streamed on BTN+.