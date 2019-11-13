Just a few short days ago Iowa fans were licking their wounds after the Hawkeyes missed out on four star center Xavier Foster.

On Wednesday the Hawkeyes picked up some good news for the future of their frontcourt by landing 2020 big man Josh Ogundele.

The 6-foot-11 and 255 pound center grew up in England and made the move to the United States two years ago. Since then he has developed his game at Worcester Academy and played on the Nike EYBL circuit. He saw his recruitment explode late in the summer with offers from Iowa, Providence, Cincinnati, Rhode Island, and Rutgers.

Ogundele, who is rated by Rivals.com as a three star prospect, made official visits to all five schools and weighed those options.

On Wednesday he announced that he will be attending the University of Iowa and become the fifth member of the Hawkeyes 2020 recruiting class. Ogundele joins point guard Ahron Ulis. Shooting guard Tony Perkins, and wing forwards Keegan Murray and Kris Murray.

Ogundele is a strong post player with strength who can operate around the rim and also step out to three point range and knock down shots. Iowa will need another big man with Ryan Kriener graduating this spring.