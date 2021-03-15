HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes land 2022 big man

The good news and positive momentum keeps coming for the Iowa basketball program.



First the Hawkeyes received a two seed in the NCAA Tournament. Then Iowa announced that Fran McCaffery and the athletic department had agreed on a contract extension that will take their deal to the 2027-28 season.



The latest news is that 2022 big man Riley Mulvey has verbally committed to Iowa.



Mulvey is a 6-foot-10 and 230 pound center originally from Albany and currently attending St. Thomas Moore School in Connecticut.



He grew up in Albany and was around the Siena program when Fran McCaffery was the head coach, so they have a long relationship with him and his family.



Mulvey is the first known commitment for Iowa in the Class of 2022. The Hawkeyes were going to be in the market for a big man and they certainly found one in Mulvey, who is a defensive presence and emerging offensive potential.

