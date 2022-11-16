Last week Fran McCaffery saw three prep standouts put pen to paper and officially sign with his program.

On Tuesday evening, the Hawkeyes picked up the fourth member of the Class of 2023 when Ladji Dembele announced on his Instagram account that he was verbally committed to Iowa.

The 6-foot-8 and 230 power forward from St. Benedict’s High School in Newark, NJ selected Iowa over offers from Rutgers, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, and Xavier.

Dembele is seen as a bit of a late bloomer as a recruit. During his junior year at the high school level, he posted 12 double-doubles and had an 18 points and 15 rebound game against Blair Academy. He also had six games in a row of at least 15 rebounds during the month of February.

In addition to his skill of rebounding the basketball, Dembele has shown the ability to step out beyond the three point line and make shots and he has improved ball handling skills.