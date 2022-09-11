The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed their top quarterback target in the Class of 2024.

After a game day visit to Iowa City on Saturday, Jacksonville (FL) native James Resar announced his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff today.

"I’m just a believer in the way they run the program," Resar told HawkeyeReport.com. "I liked how they said they will use skill set. Most of all, it felt like family and it just felt right."

A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-4, 204-pound Resar chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Indiana, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Toledo, and Georgia Southern.

Resar, who ran 10.86 in the 100 meter dash last spring, finished his sophomore season 99/167 passing (59.3%) for 1,266 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also added 476 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on the ground for Bishop Kenny High School, which also produced current Hawkeye Michael Myslinski.

Overall, Resar is commitment No. 5 for Iowa in the Class of 2024, joining Cody Fox, Derek Weisskopf, Cam Buffington, and Preston Ries.