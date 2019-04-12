The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed one of the most highly recruited tight ends in the country. Texas native Elijah Yelverton announced his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff today, choosing the Hawkeyes over 35 other Division I scholarship offers.

"I love the feel of the campus," Yelverton told HawkeyeReport.com. "It reminds me of my hometown."

"I love the coaches and their history for tight ends," said Yelverton. "It’s Tight End U."

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Yelverton had narrowed his choices down to Iowa, LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Penn State in recent weeks.

"I knew Iowa was the place that I wanted to be, so I told myself why wait?" Yelverton said.

In addition to his five finalists, he also held offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Grambling, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Toledo, UCF, Utah, and Vanderbilt.