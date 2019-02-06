Florida defensive end Taajhir McCall has made his college decision. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior from Pine Forest High School in Pensacola will be attending the University of Iowa where he play for the Hawkeyes next year.

McCall, who also considered Army and Navy, announced his decision today on national signing day after taking an official visit to Iowa City this past weekend.

“This is the biggest decision of my life as of right now,” McCall told HawkeyeReport.com. “I had to make sure I was comfortable where I’m going to be for the next 4-5 years and also where it will take me for the next 40 years.”

“Iowa found me,” he continued. “It wasn’t an initial option, but after weighing them all, I think Iowa is the best fit. I’m glad they came around in the end.”

“It’s a place where I feel comfortable playing football as well as receiving the education I need to be successful,” said McCall.

The Florida native’s commitment gives the Iowa coaching staff 22 signees in the Class of 2019.