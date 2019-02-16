The Iowa Hawkeyes are adding a graduate transfer on the defensive line this year in Zach VanValkenburg from Hillsdale College. The 6-foot-4, 266-pound VanValkenburg, who also considered Michigan State, announced his decision earlier today.

“First off, I really loved the Iowa coaching staff,” VanValkenburg told HawkeyeReport.com. “They have a lot of integrity and character and that is something that’s undervalued in today’s world.”

“Academically, they had exactly what I was looking for with international politics and since that’s the reason I’m transferring in the first place it was of the utmost importance.”

“As far as I’m concerned, those are really the only two things that mattered,” said VanValkenburg. “On the football field, I will work my tail off to be whatever the team needs me to be.”

As a redshirt sophomore, VanValkenburg finished this past season with 70 tackles, 14.5 TFL, and 8.5 sacks at Division II Hillsdale College, earning defensive lineman of the year honors in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

At Iowa, VanValkenburg could play inside or outside on the defensive line, and will arrive in June as a scholarship player with two years of eligibility remaining.

“They see me primarily as a defensive end, but I am ready to play whatever position and fill whatever role that helps the team most,” VanValkenburg said.