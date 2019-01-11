Class of 2020 in-state running back Gavin Williams has made his college decision. The speedy 6-foot-0, 195-pound junior will be attending the University of Iowa after giving a verbal commitment to the Hawkeye coaching staff tonight, according to his mother, Kori Williams.

In addition to Iowa, Williams earned scholarship offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, and Michigan during the recruiting process.

As a junior, Williams finished the season with 222 carries for 1,309 yards and 12 touchdowns for Southeast Polk, leading them to the state semifinals in Class 4A. As a senior, he will be playing at Dowling Catholic this fall.

Also one of the state’s top sprinters, Williams placed in the 100 meter dash at both the Drake Relays and the State Track meet as just a sophomore last spring. At Drake, he finished third with a time of 10.81 seconds and ran 10.90 at state, finishing sixth in 4A.

Overall, Williams is commitment No. 4 for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Class of 2020 as he joins Deuce Hogan, Michael Lois, and Isaiah Bruce.