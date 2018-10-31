One day after picking up a scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff, in-state defensive end Chris Reames gave his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Van Meter native announced his decision this evening on social media.

I am beyond excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Iowa!! Go Hawks!! pic.twitter.com/IuU12My3AV

Along with Iowa, Reames earned scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan, Army, Air Force, Cornell, North Dakota State, North Dakota, Indiana State, Illinois State, UNI, South Dakota, South Dakota State, and Stephen F. Austin.

Overall, Reames is commitment No. 16 for the Hawkeyes as he joins Ezra Miller, Logan Lee, Tyler Endres, Noah Fenske, Jack Campbell, Sebastian Castro, Jestin Jacobs, Desmond Hutson, Jake Karchinski, Alex Padilla, Jalen Hunt, Dane Belton, Justin Britt, Tyler Goodson, and Josiah Miamen in Iowa's recruiting class of 2019.

As a senior, Reames has 58 tackles and 8 TFL during Van Meter's 10-0 run so far this season. This week, they play West Branch in the state quarterfinals in Class 1A.

See highlights from Reames' senior year in the video below.