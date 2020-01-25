News More News
Hawkeyes land in-state DE Jeff Bowie

West Branch defensive end Jeff Bowie committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes today.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

West Branch defensive end Jeff Bowie is staying home. The 6-foot-5, 242-pound Bowie is going to be a Hawkeye after announcing his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff today.

"There is no place like Iowa," Bowie told HawkeyeReport.com. "They have everything I could ask for - great culture, great coaches and no program develops kids better."

"I am really excited to work with Coach Doyle and Coach Bell," said Bowie.

A Class of 2021 prospect, Bowie chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas State, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Northern Illinois.

Overall, Bowie is commitment No. 7 for the Hawkeyes in 2021, as he joins Zach Twedt, Griffin Liddle, Justice Sullivan, Connor Colby, Jaden Harrell, and Gennings Dunker in the Iowa's recruiting class.

As a junior, Bowie finished the season with 58 tackles, 22 TFL, and 6.5 sacks for West Branch.

See highlights from Bowie's junior year in the video below.

