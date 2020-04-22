Defensive end Max Llewellyn is going to be a Hawkeye. After weighing his options in recent weeks, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Urbandale native made the call and gave his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff.

"I called and basically told them that I thought it was time because why wait if you know where you want to go?," Llewellyn told HawkeyeReport.com. "I know I want to go to Iowa, so there’s no point in waiting because I’m all in."

With 15 scholarship offers and opportunities to play on both sides of the ball, a big part of Llewellyn's decision was whether he preferred offense or defense in college.

"This weekend, I got together with my family and talked to my head coach to review my film and my playing style and we all came to the conclusion that when push comes to shove I really belong on the defensive side of the ball," said Llewellyn. "Once we decided that, I knew my best opportunity was at Iowa."

A three-star prospect, Llewellyn held scholarship offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State, Kansas State, Michigan State, and Northwestern on defense, as well as Iowa State, Missouri, and Kansas on offense as a tight end. Ultimately, the Urbandale native felt his best path to success in college was on the defensive line with the Hawkeyes.

"I think with my playing style, my explosion off the ball, and my aggressiveness, it could be lethal at the next level with the development in Iowa’s program," Llewellyn said.

Attending the University of Iowa also gives Llewellyn a chance to play college football with Jaden Harrell, who has been his teammate from fourth grade all the way through to their upcoming senior year at Urbandale High School.

"Jaden is one of my best friends and the fact that we get to play together at the next level is just awesome," said Llewellyn. "It’s one of those things that kids dream about and it’s actually happening where you get to play college football with your best friend."