In-state wide receiver Brody Brecht is going to be a Hawkeye. After narrowing his choices down to Iowa and Iowa State in March, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Ankeny native made the call to the Hawkeye coaching staff this week and gave his verbal commitment.

"It’s just where I thought I fit best and gave me the best chance to get to the NFL," Brecht told HawkeyeReport.com.

A two-sport standout, Brecht plans to play both football and baseball at Iowa, and had a chance to discuss the opportunity with head coaches Kirk Ferentz and Rick Heller.

"This past Monday, I had a Zoom meeting with Coach Ferentz and Coach Heller and kind of talked to them about how it would all work," said Brecht. "They said they would both try their best and we can make it work."

That conversation is ultimately what sealed the deal for Brecht, who looks forward to playing for both coaches in college.

I’ve kind of had a feeling for a while now, but I just wanted that clarification that the Zoom meeting gave me as far as doing both baseball and football," Brecht said.

"It was really cool to have two head coaches from a Big Ten school right there talking to you," said Brecht. "They were really cool about it."

Brecht, who ran a 4.45 forty this spring, projects at the X wide receiver position in college, and chose the Hawkeyes, his childhood favorite, over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Kansas, and Kansas State.

"It’s really a dream come true," said Brecht. "When I was younger, I was always a big Hawkeye fan and going to the games, so it was always my dream to play for them."

With his college decision made, the three-star prospect says a weight has been lifted off his shoulders and he looks forward to recruiting others to join him at Iowa.

"It takes a lot of pressure off because now I’m done with it," Brecht said. "I can just focus on one school and it just feels good to be part of the swarm."