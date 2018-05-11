The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed one of their top targets at linebacker, Jestin Jacobs. Today, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Ohio native made the call and gave his verbal commitment to Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace and the Hawkeye coaching staff.

"I chose Iowa because I was beyond impressed with the way they recruited me," Jacobs told HawkeyeReport.com after announcing his decision. "Coach Wallace and Coach Parker presented themselves as great people and coaches."

"When I took my unofficial visit, I did not know what to expect, but I was blown away by the people and facilities around the program," said Jacobs. "I have a great feeling about the school. I feel they will push me to be the best player and person I can be."

This month, Jacobs narrowed his choices down to Iowa, Northwestern, Michigan State, Purdue, Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Iowa State with plans to visit each school one more time over the summer before deciding. However, after his latest conversation with Iowa, the three-star prospect decided there was no reason to wait any longer.

"Over the past week, I’ve talked to the coaches a lot and I felt like this was the right decision and there was no need to wait," Jacobs said.

In addition to his seven finalists, Jacobs also held scholarship offers from Nebraska, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Duke, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Rutgers, Indiana, and Vanderbilt, among others.

