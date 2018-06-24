Hawkeyes land OL Justin Britt
The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed one of their top remaining targets in the Class of 2019, offensive lineman Justin Britt. The 6-foot-4, 282-pound Indianapolis native announced his decision this evening after completing his official visit to Iowa City over the weekend.
A three-star prospect, Britt chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Purdue, Arizona, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Cincinnati, and Western Michigan.
Please respect my decision🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/AaQyo5wC18— Justin Britt (@brittjus000) June 24, 2018
Overall, Britt is commitment No. 13 for the Hawkeyes in 2019 as he joins Ezra Miller, Logan Lee, Tyler Endres, Noah Fenske, Jack Campbell, Sebastian Castro, Jestin Jacobs, Desmond Hutson, Jake Karchinski, Alex Padilla, Jalen Hunt, and Dane Belton.
See highlights from Britt's junior year at Indianapolis Warren Central in the video below.