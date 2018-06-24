The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed one of their top remaining targets in the Class of 2019, offensive lineman Justin Britt. The 6-foot-4, 282-pound Indianapolis native announced his decision this evening after completing his official visit to Iowa City over the weekend.

A three-star prospect, Britt chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Purdue, Arizona, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Cincinnati, and Western Michigan.

