Hawkeyes land OL Tyler Elsbury
Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury has committed to the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-5, 298-pound Byron (IL) native has long had Iowa as his favorite and made the call to the coaching staff tonight to give his verbal pledge.
"It just feels like home," Elsbury told HawkeyeReport.com. "I put all my trust into that program."
For the Hawkeyes, it was their second offensive line commit of the evening as Josh Volk announced his decision to attend Iowa about an hour before Elsbury.
"We just had that same gut feeling I assume," said Elsbury. "I'm excited to become his teammate."
In addition to Iowa, Elsbury earned scholarship offers from Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, Missouri, West Virginia, Syracuse, Northern Illinois, and Western Michigan during the recruiting process.
Overall, Elsbury is commitment No. 8 for Iowa as he joins Deuce Hogan, Michael Lois, Isaiah Bruce, Gavin Williams, Logan Jones, Ethan Hurkett, and Josh Volk in the Hawkeyes' recruiting class of 2020.
I am now announcing my commitment to The University of Iowa!! I would like to thank everyone for all the support throughout this process! I would also like to thank all of the other university’s for there support over the last year. It just feels like home. 🐤🐤🐤 pic.twitter.com/IIdOk48fpg— Tyler Elsbury (@ElsburyTyler) March 9, 2019
See highlights from Elsbury's junior year at Byron High School in the video below.