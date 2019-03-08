Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury has committed to the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-5, 298-pound Byron (IL) native has long had Iowa as his favorite and made the call to the coaching staff tonight to give his verbal pledge.

"It just feels like home," Elsbury told HawkeyeReport.com. "I put all my trust into that program."

For the Hawkeyes, it was their second offensive line commit of the evening as Josh Volk announced his decision to attend Iowa about an hour before Elsbury.

"We just had that same gut feeling I assume," said Elsbury. "I'm excited to become his teammate."

In addition to Iowa, Elsbury earned scholarship offers from Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, Missouri, West Virginia, Syracuse, Northern Illinois, and Western Michigan during the recruiting process.

Overall, Elsbury is commitment No. 8 for Iowa as he joins Deuce Hogan, Michael Lois, Isaiah Bruce, Gavin Williams, Logan Jones, Ethan Hurkett, and Josh Volk in the Hawkeyes' recruiting class of 2020.