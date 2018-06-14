The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed their quarterback in the Class of 2019. After earning a scholarship offer this past week following an impressive performance at Iowa’s camp, Colorado native Alex Padilla decided there was no need to wait around any longer. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound Padilla made the call and committed to the Hawkeyes today.

“When I went to camp out there, just visiting the entire campus and seeing all of the facilities, it really just felt like home,” Padilla told HawkeyeReport.com. “That’s what really made the decision for me. It’s a place that I could see myself at even if football went away. I just really felt at home there.”

A three-star prospect, Padilla chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Colorado State, Nevada, Central Michigan, North Texas, Cornell, Columbia, Dartmouth, Penn, Yale, South Dakota, and Northern Colorado, along with interest from Utah, Oregon State, and Indiana, among others.

“I just don’t think there’s any other school that’s going to come along that would be a better offer or a better place for me to go than Iowa,” said Padilla. “I just love it there.”