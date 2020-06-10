The Iowa Hawkeyes have finally landed their quarterback in the Class of 2021. Today, Ohio native Joe Labas gave his verbal commitment after picking up a scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff in recent weeks.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Labas, who was previously committed to Ball State, made the official announcement this evening.

"Iowa was kind of like a perfect fit," Labas told HawkeyeReport.com. "It's a great situation and a great opportunity."

Along with Iowa and Ball State, Labas earned scholarship offers from Akron, Buffalo, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Kent State, Ohio, Massachusetts, Miami-OH, Toledo, and Western Michigan during the recruiting process.

Overall, Labas is commitment No. 16 for the Hawkeyes in 2021, as he joins Jeremiah Pittman, Keagan Johnson, Brody Brecht, Arland Bruce, David Davidkov, Beau Stephens, Max Llewellyn, Cooper DeJean, Jeff Bowie, Zach Twedt, Griffin Liddle, Justice Sullivan, Connor Colby, Jaden Harrell, and Gennings Dunker in the Iowa's recruiting class.