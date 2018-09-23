The Hawkeyes have landed one of their top remaining targets in the Class of 2019 as tight end Josiah Miamen made the call tonight and verbally committed to the Iowa coaching staff. A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Miamen had narrowed his choice down to Iowa and Wisconsin in recent weeks and made official visits to both schools this month before arriving at his decision.

"I’d like to thank all the coaches that believed in me as a person as well as a player and recruited me throughout this whole process," Miamen tweeted Sunday night. "With that being said I’m now excited to announce that I will be committing to the University of Iowa."

Along with Iowa and Wisconsin, Miamen also picked up scholarship offers from Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Purdue, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, and Illinois during the recruiting process.

"It just felt right," Miamen told HawkeyeReport.com after announcing his decision. "Tight ends are a huge part of their offense and I believe that Iowa will help optimize my potential."

Overall, the Illinois native is commitment No. 15 for the Hawkeyes as he joins Ezra Miller, Logan Lee, Tyler Endres, Noah Fenske, Jack Campbell, Sebastian Castro, Jestin Jacobs, Desmond Hutson, Jake Karchinski, Alex Padilla, Jalen Hunt, Dane Belton, Justin Britt, and Tyler Goodson in Iowa's recruiting class of 2019.