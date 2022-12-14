MORE: Iowa Transfer Portal Tracker

Michigan transfer Erick All is headed to Iowa. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end announced his decision today after making an official visit with the Hawkeyes this past weekend.

Visiting Iowa City with former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who is also headed to Iowa, All was hosted by All-Big Ten tight end Sam LaPorta on his official visit. After Iowa, he was originally planning to see Notre Dame or Washington next, but decided that he had already found the right fit in Iowa City where he will be a familiar target for McNamara next season.

As a junior in 2021, All finished the season with 34 catches for 374 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan, but a back injury limited him to only three games in 2022 before undergoing surgery in October.

A four-star transfer as rated by Rivals.com, All comes to Iowa with two years of eligibility remaining and should be a key piece for the Hawkeye offense as they look to rebuild with McNamara under center in 2023.