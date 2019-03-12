The second season for Big Ten basketball gets underway this week in Chicago with the start of the Big Ten Tournament. For the Hawkeyes, the start of post season play is about getting back on track and having fun again on the court in the Windy City. It also means staying off social media. Prior to heading off to Chicago on Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa players spoke to the media about how they were able to put the tough loss on Sunday to Nebraska behind them and what they are doing to prepare for their upcoming potential opponents on Thursday evening at the United Center.

