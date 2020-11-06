HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer 2021 DB Malik Verdon

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer Class of 2021 safety Malik Verdon. The 6-foot-4, 202-pound Verdon, a Miami of Ohio commit, received the news from recruiting director Tyler Barnes and defensive coordinator Phil Parker this afternoon.

"They called me just checking in, but wanted to let me know I had an official offer from them before they went into their meetings today," said Verdon. "I was excited and laughed because Coach Barnes tried to casually slip in the offer news, but I stopped him. He said he was trying to see if I noticed or not."

An Ohio native, Verdon has never been to Iowa City before, but likes what he has seen from the Hawkeye program from afar.

"It's a big school that I remember watching as a kid on the Big Ten Network and Coach Parker is a great coach, so it's all good thoughts," Verdon said of Iowa.

A three-star prospect, Verdon verbally committed to Miami of Ohio in July, but has since picked up new offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Washington State, and Cincinnati this fall.

With an NCAA dead period for recruiting in effect through the end of the year, Verdon says he is doing virtual visits with all the schools recruiting him and still hopes to make a final decision by December and make it official during the early signing period.