Class of 2021 defensive end Tyson Watson spent the day in Iowa City on Sunday for the Hawkeye Tailgater. By the time the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Michigan native left town, he had a new scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff.

“It came from Coach Ferentz,” said Watson. “He pulled me and my dad aside into his office and just started talking to us and getting to know us, telling us about the history of Iowa and his time there. Then he just said they are offering a full scholarship.”

Overall, Iowa is the sixth school to offer Watson as the Hawkeyes join Iowa State, Kentucky, Toledo, Central Michigan, and Youngstown State on his list.

“I was very excited about getting my first Big Ten offer,” Watson said.

Beyond landing the offer, Watson enjoyed his time in Iowa City on Sunday and the Hawkeyes left a good first impression.

“I loved Iowa,” said Watson. “It was great. It’s definitely one of my favorite places I've been to. I met all of the coaches and everything felt very real there.”

“I definitely left there thinking that is a place I can see myself at in the future,” Watson said.