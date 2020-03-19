The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest program to offer Class of 2021 linebacker Tyler McLaurin. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Bolingbrook (IL) native received the news from linebackers coach Seth Wallace today after being in contact with the Hawkeyes for some time now.

"I wasn’t exactly sure it was coming honestly," said McLaurin. "I have always been in contact with the staff at Iowa and have always known that there was a mutual level of respect. It was a bit of a shock that they offered me, but I’m extremely glad it came."

Overall, it is offer No. 15 for McLaurin as Iowa joins Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Missouri, Boston College, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Texas Tech, and Virginia on his list.

McLaurin, whose older brother is a freshman at the University of Iowa, has visited Iowa City before and hopes to make a return trip once the NCAA dead period ends. Like many recruits, McLaurin is currently in a bit of a holding pattern as he waits to see when that might be.

"I haven’t set up anything yet due to the uncertainty of the future going into summer," McLaurin said.