Class of 2021 offensive lineman Beau Stephens was at Iowa’s camp in June and was invited back to visit for the Hawkeye Tailgater this weekend. This time, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound Missouri native left campus with a scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff.

"Coach Ferentz took me to his office and chatted with my parents for a bit and then offered me after all the other players had left," said Stephens.

Overall, Iowa is the fifth offer for Stephens as the Hawkeyes join Missouri, Kansas, Kansas State, and Iowa State on his early list.

Stephens, who spent a lot of time with offensive line coach Tim Polasek and lead recruiter Kelton Copeland today, looks forward to his next visit to Iowa City as he continues to build a relationship with the coaching staff.

"Iowa left a lasting impression on me," Stephens said. "I will definitely go back to the campus again."